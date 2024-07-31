GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rain recedes in coastal Karnataka, but uncertainty about connectivity to Bengaluru and hinterlands remains

The coastal region has lost rail connectivity since July 26

Updated - July 31, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 01:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
With authorities clearing the mud deposited by landslip on July 30 on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75, near Doddathappale between Maranahalli and Sakleshpur, motorists were being allowed to pass on July 31, 2024.

With authorities clearing the mud deposited by landslip on July 30 on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75, near Doddathappale between Maranahalli and Sakleshpur, motorists were being allowed to pass on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With rains receding in Dakshina Kannada district and the authorities clearing the mud deposited on July 30 by a landslip on Mangaluru- Bengaluru National Highway 75 in Sakleshpur taluk, vehicular movement resumed on July 31.

However, with the threat of landslips looming large on all the highways connecting coastal Karnataka with Bengaluru and surrounding regions, all-weather connectivity remains a challenge.

Truck overturns near Shiradi Ghat on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway at night on July 30, 2024 | Video Credit: Special Arrangement
Heavy rains, landslips disconnect coastal Karnataka from rest of State

The coastal region has lost rail connectivity since July 26 with landslips affecting the track between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli stations on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road stretch of the Hassan-Mangaluru railway line. The South Western Railway has undertaken a massive restoration work while suspending train operations, both passenger and freight, indefinitely.

Driving on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 through Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district is risky with the threat of frequent landslips between Maranahalli and Sakleshpur.

Driving on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 through Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district is risky with the threat of frequent landslips between Maranahalli and Sakleshpur. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The other two road connectivity options — Charmadi Ghat on Mangaluru-Tumakuru NH 73 and Sampaje Ghat on Mani-Mysuru NH 275 — too are vulnerable to landslips. Though both the routes were closed for traffic for some time on July 30 following a tree fall and landslip, respectively, vehicular movement was allowed once the obstructions were removed. However, very heavy vehicles are barred from using the Charmadi Ghat.

On July 31, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and other senior official visited flood-affected areas along the Netravati river in Bantwal taluk to take stock of the situation. Mr. Muhilan said the administration would render all necessary assistance to affected people.

With the Netravati flowing at 9.7 metre, which is above the danger mark of 8.5 metre, on July 31 morning, Mr. Muhilan said the administration was geared up to face any eventuality.

