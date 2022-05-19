Rain in Karnataka: Holiday for schools in Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga on May 19 

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Shivamogga, which is expected to receive anywhere between 100 mm to 150 mm of rainfall on May 19.

Authorities in Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts declared a holiday for all schools in view of heavy rains.

In the light of incessant rain across Dakshina Kannada since May 18 night, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra declared a holiday for all schools on May 19.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. declared a holiday for all schools in the district on May 19 citing heavy rains.

The order applies to government, aided and unaided schools.

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Shivamogga. The city is expected to receive anywhere between 100 mm to 150 mm of rainfall on May 19.

For Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, exceeding 205 mm, on May 19.

Extremely heavy rainfall can occur at isolated places across the twin districts on May 20 too, the department said, urging farmers to postpone their farming activities for two-three days.

Arecanut farmers have been advised to make arrangements to drain out excess rainwater from their plantations.

The department has told fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours as squally wind with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along the coast.

The department has forecast heavy rainfall on May 21 across the coastal region, but there is no weather warning for May 22 and 23.