Rain damage to public property in DK estimated at ₹1.66 crore in two days

Damage to State highways and major district roads has been pegged at ₹80 lakh

A woman with a cow walking at Thokur in Mangaluru during the rain on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Damage to State highways and major district roads has been pegged at ₹80 lakh

The loss to public property due to heavy rain which lashed Dakshina Kannada for two days from Thursday has been preliminarily estimated at ₹1.66 crore, according to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Damage to State highways and major district roads has been pegged at ₹80 lakh, the loss to village roads was estimated at ₹50 lakh and loss to a bridge has been estimated at ₹15 lakh.

The loss to power supply infrastructure, including damage to 74 electricity poles, has been estimated at ₹12 lakh. Government buildings suffered a loss of ₹8 lakh.

In all, 12 houses were severely damaged and 80 houses partially damaged in the district due to lightning and rain from April 1, 2022 to till date, he said.

A waterlogged paddy field near Thokur in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Meanwhile, the intensity of rainfall was low in Mangaluru city on Friday, while other areas received moderate to heavy rainfall. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, Dakshina Kannada recorded an average of 80.9 mm rainfall, while Udupi district recorded an average of 81.7 mm rainfall.

Following orange alert till 8.30 a.m. on Friday, District Disaster Management Authorities of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi anticipated heavy rain and declared a holiday for educational institutions on Friday. However, the SSLC supplementary examination and training programmes of teachers went on as per schedule.

Rainfall

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the Manglauru B hobli (cluster of villages) recorded the highest average rainfall of 135.7 mm in Dakshina Kannada in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Vitla hobli in Bantwal taluk recorded 128.8 mm, followed by 111.5 mm in Pane Mangaluru hobli, also in Bantwal taluk. Gurupura hobli in Mangaluru taluk recorded rainfall of 108.7 mm. Belthangady hobli recorded the least of 57 mm rainfall in the period.

In Udupi district, Brahmavar hobli recorded the highest of 103.7 mm rainfall, followed by 102.1 mm in Kota hobli, 94.6 mm in Kapu hobli, and 92.9 mm in Udupi hobli. Least of 60 mm rainfall was recorded in Ajekar hobli of Karkala taluk.