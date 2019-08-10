Rain damage in Udupi put at ₹ 63 crore; relief for kin of deceased to go up

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, said on Friday that three persons lost their lives in Udupi district since the beginning of monsoon and the damage to houses, property and fields so far had been tentatively estimated at ₹ 63 crore.

Addressing presspersons after chairing a review meeting on monsoon-related damage at the District Offices Complex here, Ms. Karandlaje said that the three persons who had lost their lives were Subba from Byndoor, Anita from Kundapur and Ganga from Cherkady. A compensation of ₹ 4 lakh had already been provided to the kin of Anita and Ganga. The process to release compensation to the kin of Subba was on.

The State government had decided to increase compensation to the kin of the deceased to ₹ 5 lakh. Hence, the kin of all three deceased will receive ₹ 1 lakh more soon.

So far, 568 houses had been damaged in the district. The assessment of damage done by rain to fields and plants was still on. People living in 278 houses in the low-lying areas in Nada village in Byndoor taluk, which saw flooding, had gone to live with their relatives having houses in the up-lying areas. Hence, there had been no need for a rehab centre. The district administration has decided to give foodgrains packet to them.

A group of district police personnel had been trained by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to handle emergencies. Previously, the NDRF teams had to come from other States. But, now, a NDRF team had been stationed at Surathkal.

The district administration had procured all necessary material for any relief and rescue operations. The district administration already had ₹ 28.35 crore in its public deposit account which could be used for monsoon-related works.

The State government would be releasing ₹ 100 crore for monsoon-related works. An amount of ₹ 5 crore from this ₹ 100 crore was expected for the district. Heavy rain was expected to lash the coastal district for another two days.

Instruction had been given for the immediate release of relief for those affected due to sea erosion.

Of the 2,516 electricity poles and 322 transformers damaged in the district, MESCOM had already reinstalled 2,116 poles and 318 transformers, Ms. Karandlaje said.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLC, Halady Srinivas Shetty, Lalaji Mendon, Raghupati Bhat, Sukumar Shetty, MLAs, were present.

Rainfall

Meanwhile, Udupi received 27 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, while Kundapur and Karkala towns received 32 mm and 53.7 mm rainfall, respectively.