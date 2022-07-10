Rain continues to pound Dakshina Kannada

Kukke Subrahmanya sees 210 mm rain in a day, the highest in the State

As many as 11 people were evacuated to safer places in Kadaba taluk. And, floodwaters of the Netravathi inundated low-lying areas in and around Bantwal taluk, while Kukke Subrahmanya in Kadaba taluk received the highest rainfall of 210 mm during the 24 hours ended 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The Netravathi was flowing exactly at the danger level (8.5 m) in Bantwal town with copious inflow from rain in the Western Ghats and the foothills of the Ghat regions. A tributary, Kumaradhara, too was in spate. The India Meteorological Department has continued the red alert for the coastal region till Thursday morning.

Dakshina Kannada received an average rainfall of 134.7 mm in the last 24 hours with Kadaba taluk receiving the highest of 102.1 mm. One house each in Sullia and Ullal taluks were partially damaged during the period.

As many as 73 electricity poles of Mangalore Electricity Supply Company were damaged in the district. While five electricity transformers were damaged, power supply lines were damaged to a length of 2.19 km.

Among the places that received very heavy rainfall included Mulki in Dakshina Kannada with 200 mm, Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada 190 mm, Moodbidri and Belthangady, both in Dakshina Kannada, with 180 mm, Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada, Bhagamandala in Kodagu district and Jayapura in Chikkamagaluru district 170 mm, Mani in Dakshina Kannada 160 mm, Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru district 150 mm; Karkala in Udupi district, Sullia in Dakshina Kannada and Londa in Belgavai district 130 mm, Mangaluru Airport and Puttur, both in Dakshina Kannada, and Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district with 120 mm.

The places that where 110 mm rainfall was recorded are Udupi and Kollur in Udupi district, Panambur in Dakshina Kannada, Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district and Linganamakki in Shivamogga district. Those that recorded 100 mm rainfall are Siddapur in Uttara Kannada district, Siddapura in Udupi district, Mangaluru and Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district.