Rain claims one more life in DK; holiday for schools, PU colleges extended in twin districts

July 06, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Holiday for schools and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts has been extended till Friday even as one more person died in a rain-related incident in Dakshina Kannada, taking the toll in the coastal belt to five this week.

The Deputy Commissioners of the two districts issued notifications on Thursday extending the holiday for the third consecutive day.

The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for the coastal districts till 8.30 a.m. on Friday. It sounded orange alert for the coastal belt from 8.30 a.m. on July 7 to 8.30 a.m. on July 8.

According to the office of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Niranjan N. Mudya, 42, of Mantrady village in Moodbidri taluk slipped into a pond and died between 9 p.m. on July 5 and 9 a.m. on July 6. He slipped to the water body while on the way to his paddy field in the night. Revenue Separtment has taken steps to grant ₹5 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased.

Earlier in this week, two persons died in Udupi district and two more died in Dakshina Kannada.