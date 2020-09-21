Rain abates, floods recede in Udupi district

As many as 1,064 flood-affected people who were put up in 24 camps return home

Rainfall abated and the subsequent floods which had created havoc in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Sunday receded on Monday bringing some respite to people.

A statement issued by the Udupi district administration said that 1,064 flood-affected persons who were put up in 24 relief camps returned home on Monday. However, 137 flood-affected persons, including 75 women, from 30 villages continued to remain in seven relief camps.

It said that 67 houses were found damaged in the district on Monday. Of these, 36 were in Udupi taluk, 14 were in Kaup taluk, eight in Brahmavar, six in Kundapur and three were in Karkala taluk.

The statement said that some low-lying areas, especially those on the banks of the rivers in Udupi, Kaup, Karkala and Brahmavar villages, continue to be inundated. Vast tracks of farmland with standing crops continued to be under water.

Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu told The Hindu that the district administration is assessing the damage to public and private property and also, crop loss.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has warned fishermen against sailing out on Tuesday as the weather could be rough.

It said that high waves in the range of 3.2 m to 4 m are forecast till 11.30 p.m. on September 22 along the coast. Surface current speeds will vary between 30 cm/sec and 51 cm/sec, it added.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Udupi district received 117 mm rainfall and Dakshina Kannada recorded 69 mm rainfall in 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

It said that Byndoor taluk recorded 144 mm, Karkala and Kundapur taluks received 124 mm each, Brahmavar and Kaup taluks 102 mm each, Hebri 97 mm and Udupi taluk recorded 87 mm during the period.