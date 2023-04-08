Railways to run Udhna-Mangaluru Junction weekly summer special for nine trips each

April 08, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railways will operate a weekly summer special train on special fare between Udhna (Surat) and Mangaluru Junction from April 12 to June first week to clear extra rush of passengers during summer holidays.

A release from the Konkan Railway Corporation here said the service was being operated in coordination with the Western Railway and the Southern Railway.

Train No. 09057 Udhna Jn. to Mangaluru Jn. Weekly Special will leave from Udhna Junction at 8 pm on Wednesdays, April 12, 19, 26, May 3, May 10, May 17, May 24, May 31 and June 7 to reach Mangaluru Junction at 7.40 pm the next day.

Train No. 09058 Mangaluru Jn. to Udhna Jn. Weekly Special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 9.10 pm on Thursdays, April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1 and June 8 to reach Udhna at 9.05 pm the next day.

The service has commercial halts at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations.

The train will have 22 LHB coaches, one First AC-cum-2-tier AC, two 2-tier AC, six 3-tier AC, eight second class sleeper, three second sitting, one luggage-cum-brake van and one generator car coaches.

Pune-Ernakulam Special

Train No. 01049 Pune Jn. to Ernakulam Jn. Superfast Special (Weekly) leaves Pune Jn. At 6.45 pm on Thursdays from April 13 to May 25 to reach Ernakulam at 6.50 pm the next day.

Train No, 01050 Ernakulam Jn. to Pune Jn. Special (Weekly) leaves Ernakulam Jn. At 11.25 pm on Fridays from April 14 to May 26 to reach Pune at 2.45 am the third day, said a KRCL release.

It has commercial halts at Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sawantwadi Road, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Kundapura, Udupi, Mangaluru Jn., Kasargod, Kannur, Thalassery, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn and Thrisur.

It will have 22 coaches, one 2-tier AC, two 3-tier AC, 11 second class sleeper, six general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.