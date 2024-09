Railways to run special trains to Velankanni, Kochuveli

Railways will operate special trains between Madgaon-Velankanni-Madgaon and Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT to clear extra rush.

In response to a demand by Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, Railways decided to operate one round trip Velankanni special. Train No. 01007 Madgaon - Velankanni Special Express leaves Madgaon at 12.30 p.m. on Friday to reach Velankanni at 12.25 p.m. the next day. Train No. 01008 Velankanni - Madgaon Special Express leaves Velankanni at 11.55 p.m. on Saturday to reach Madgaon at 11 p.m. the next day.

The train will halt at Karwar, Kumta, Honnavar, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Surathkal, Mangaluru Jn., Kasaragod, Payyanur, Kannur, Tellicherry, Kozhikkode, Tirur, Shoranur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

It will have two 2-tier AC, six 3-Tier AC, seven sleeper class, two general class, one luggage-cum-brake van and one generator car, all LHB coaches. Advance booking for these services opens on September 4 at all passenger reservation system counters, internet and IRCTC website, said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation.

Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli special

Train No. 01463 Mumbai LTT - Kochuveli Special (Weekly) leaves LTT at 4 p.m. on October 24, 31, November 7, and 14 to reach Kochuveli at 8.45 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 01464 Kochuveli - Mumbai LTT Special (Weekly) leaves Kochuveli at 4.20 p.m. on October 26, November 2, 9, and 16 to reach LTT at 9.50 p.m. the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Kundapur, Udupi, Mangaluru Junction, Kasaragod, Kannur, Calicut, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam, and Kollam.

It will have two 2-tier AC, six 3-tier AC, eight sleeper class, three general class, one luggage-cum-brake van and one generator car, all LHB coaches.

Advance booking for these services opens on September 11 all passenger reservation system counters, internet and IRCTC website, said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation.

