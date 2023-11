Railways to run special trains on Nagercoil-Mangaluru Jn-Tambaram section

November 07, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Southern Railway will operate a special train on Nagercoil Junction – Mangaluru Junction – Tambaram sections to clear the extra rush of passengers during Deepavali for three round trips.

Train No. 06062 Nagercoil Junction – Mangaluru Junction festival special leaves Nagercoil at 2.45 p.m. on Saturdays (November 11, 18, and 25) to reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.15 a.m. the next day. Train No. 06063 Mangaluru Junction - Tambaram festival special fare special express leaves Mangaluru at 10 a.m. on Sundays (November 12, 19, and 26) to reach Tambaram at at 5.10 a.m. the next day.

The train will have one AC-2 tier, six AC-three tier, nine second class sleeper, two general second class, and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Tambaram-Mangaluru Jn-Tambaram

It will also operate festival special on special fare express services for three round trips between Tambaram-Mangaluru Junction-Tambaram.

Train No. 06064 Tambaram – Mangaluru Jn, festival special fare special express leaves Tambaram at 1.30 p.m. on Fridays (November 10, 17, and 24) to reach Mangaluru Jn. at 6.20 a.m. the next day. Train No. 06065 Mangaluru Jn – Tambaram festival special fare special express via Nagercoil leaves Mangaluru Jn. at 10 a.m. on Saturdays (November 11, 18, and 25) to reach Tambaram at 1.15 p.m. the next day.

The train will have two first class cum AC-2 tier, nine sleeper class, five general second class, and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

