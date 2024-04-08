Railways to run special train between LTT and Kochuveli

April 08, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railways will operate a weekly special train between Mumbai Lokamanya Tilak Terminus-Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT for nine each trips to clear the summer holidays rush.

Releases from Konkan and Southern Railway here said train No. 01463 Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Weekly Special leaves LTT at 4 p.m. every Thursday from April 11 to June 6 to reach Kochuveli at 8.45 p.m. the next day. Train No. 01464 Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT Weekly Special leaves Kochuveli at 4.20 pm on Saturdays from April 13 to June 8 to reach LTT at 9.50 p.m. the next day.

The services will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Kumta, Kundapura, Udupi, Mangaluru Jn., Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn., Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam, and Kollam Jn.

The train will have one First AC, one First AC-cum-2nd AC, two 2-tier AC, six 3-tier AC, six sleeper and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.