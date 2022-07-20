Railways to run one more Ganapati special

The Railways has proposed to operate one more Ganapati special service between Mumbai and Mangaluru Junction, a fully air-conditioned train, to clear extra rush of passengers.

Press releases from Konkan Railway and Southern Railway here said that Train No 01165 Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Mangaluru Junction Weekly AC Special will leave LTT at 12.45 a.m. (past midnight) on Tuesdays, August 16, 23, 30 and September 6, to reach Mangaluru Junction the same day at 7.30 p.m.

The pairing service, Train No 01166 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai LTT Weekly AC Special, will leave Mangaluru Junction at 10.20 p.m. on Tuesdays, August 16, 23, 30 and September 6, to reach LTT at 6.30 p.m. the next day.

The trains will have commercial halts at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhawadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Barkur, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.

One First Class AC, three 2-tier AC, 15 3-tier AC and one Pantry Car will be the composition of the train.