Railways to run Onam Special between Nagercoil and Panvel via Mangaluru

August 14, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railways will operate a weekly special train between Panvel and Nagercoil via Mangaluru Junction for three round trips to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam.

Train No. 06071, Nagercoil - Panvel Weekly Special leaves Nagercoil at 11.35 a.m. on Tuesdays, August 22, 29, and September 5 to reach Panvel at 10.45 p.m. the next day. Train No. 06072, Panvel - Nagercoil Weekly Special leaves Panvel at 12.10 a.m. on Thursdays, on August 24, 31 and September 7 to reach Nagercoil at 10 a.m. the next day.

The Nagercoil-Panvel special leaves Mangaluru Junction at 2.50 a.m., Surathkal at 5.17 a.m., Udupi at 5.52 a.m., Kundapura at 6.18 a.m., Mookambika Road Byndoor at 6.52 a.m., Murdeshwar at 7.22 a.m., Kumta at 8.12 a.m. and Karwar at 9.02 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Panvel-Nagercoil Special leaves Karwar at 11.02 a.m., Kumata at 12.02 a.m., Murdeshwar at 12.42, Mookambika Road Byndoor at 1.12 p.m., Kundapura at 2.02 p.m., Udupi at 3.02 p.m., Surathkal at 4.14 p.m. and Mangaluru Junction at 5.50 p.m. on Thursday. The train will have 21 coaches, including one 2-tier AC, five 3-tier AC, 11 sleeper class, two general class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.