Railways to run Deepavali special trains from Bengaluru to Mangaluru and Karwar

South Western Railway, responding to demands from patrons and MPs Capt. Brijesh Chowta and Kota Srinivas Poojary, has decided to operate one round-trip each of festival special train services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru and the Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru sectors.

In a notification on Thursday (October 17, 2024), SWR said Train No. 06565 Yeshwanthpur-Mangaluru Junction Express Special will depart Yeshwanthpur on October 30 at 11.50 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 11.45 a.m. the next day. En-route, the train departs Kunigal at 1.05 a.m.; Channarayapatna at 2.20 a.m., Hassan at 4 a.m.; Sakleshpur at 5 a.m.; Subrahmanya Road at 8.35 a.m.; Kabakaputtur at 9.25 a.m., and Bantwal at 9.55 a.m.

Train No. 06566 leaves Mangaluru Junction at 1 p.m. on October 31 to reach Yeshwanthpur at 9.15 p.m. the same day. En-route, the train leaves Bantwal at 1.30 p.m., Kabakaputtur at 2 p.m., Subrahmanya Road at 2.45 p.m.; Sakleshpur at 5.15 p.m.; Hassan at 6.10 p.m.; Channarayapatna at 6.40 p.m., and Kunigal at 7.45 p.m.

The train will have two 2-tier AC, six 3-tier AC, seven sleeper class, four general second class, and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches, all LHB.

Karwar service

In another notification, the SWR said Train No. 06597 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Karwar Express Special leaves SMVTB at 1 p.m. on October 30 to reach Karwar at 4 a.m. the next day. En-route, it departs Chikkabanavar at 1.35 p.m.; Kunigal at 2.30 p.m.; Channarayapatna at 3.32 p.m.; Hassan at 4.10 p.m.; Sakleshpur at 5.05 p.m.; Subrahmanya Road at 8.30 p.m.; Kabakaputtur at 9.37 p.m.; Bantwal at 10.10 p.m.; Surathkal at 11.35 p.m.; Mulki at 11.45 p.m.; Udupi at 12.25 a.m.; Barkur at 12.40 a.m.; Kundapur at 1.02 a.m.; Byndoor at 1.35 a.m.; Bhatkal at 1.47 a.m.; Murdeshwar at 2.05 a.m.; Honnavar at 2.32 a.m.; Kumta at 2.50 a.m.; Gokarna Road at 3.10 a.m., and Ankola at 3.22 a.m.

Train No. 06589 leaves Karwar at noon to reach SMVT-Bengaluru at 4 a.m. the next day. En-route, the train leaves Ankola at 12.25 p.m.; Gokarna Road at 12.35 p.m.; Kumta at 12.52 p.m.; Honnavar at 1.05 p.m., Murdeshwar at 1.40 p.m.; Bhatkal at 1.55 p.m.; Byndoor at 2.14 p.m.; Kundapur at 2.40 p.m.; Barkur at 2.57 p.m.; Udupi at 3.32 p.m.; Mulki at 4 p.m.; Surathkal at 4.14 p.m.; Bantwal at 6.20 p.m.; Kabakaputtur at 6.52 p.m.; Subrahmanya Road at 7.40 p.m.; Sakleshpur at 10.15 p.m.; Hassan at 11.30 p.m.; Channarayapatna at 11.30 p.m.; Kunigal at 2.10 a.m., and Chikkabanavar at 3.17 a.m.

The train will have two 3-tier AC, 10 sleeper class, four general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.