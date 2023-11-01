ADVERTISEMENT

Railways to run bi-weekly festival special train between Udhna and Mangaluru for two months

November 01, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Railways has decided to run a bi-weekly festival special train on special fare between Udhna (near Surat) and Mangaluru Junction to clear the extra rush of passengers in November and December.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. here said Train No. 09057 Udhna Jn. - Mangaluru Jn. Bi-Weekly Special on Special Fare leaves Udhna Jn. at 7.45 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays, November 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, and 26 and December 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and 31 to reach Mangaluru Jn. at 7.10 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 09058 Mangaluru Jn. - Udhna Jn. Bi-Weekly Special on Special Fare leaves Mangaluru Jn. at 9.10 p.m. on Saturdays and Mondays, November 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, and 27 and December 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, and 30 and January 1, 2024 to reach Udhna Jn. at 9.30 p.m. the next day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The train will halt at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations.

It will have one 2-tier AC, three 3-tier AC, 12 sleeper class, four general class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US