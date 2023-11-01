HamberMenu
Railways to run bi-weekly festival special train between Udhna and Mangaluru for two months

November 01, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Railways has decided to run a bi-weekly festival special train on special fare between Udhna (near Surat) and Mangaluru Junction to clear the extra rush of passengers in November and December.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. here said Train No. 09057 Udhna Jn. - Mangaluru Jn. Bi-Weekly Special on Special Fare leaves Udhna Jn. at 7.45 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays, November 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, and 26 and December 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and 31 to reach Mangaluru Jn. at 7.10 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 09058 Mangaluru Jn. - Udhna Jn. Bi-Weekly Special on Special Fare leaves Mangaluru Jn. at 9.10 p.m. on Saturdays and Mondays, November 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, and 27 and December 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, and 30 and January 1, 2024 to reach Udhna Jn. at 9.30 p.m. the next day.

The train will halt at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations.

It will have one 2-tier AC, three 3-tier AC, 12 sleeper class, four general class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

