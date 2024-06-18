ADVERTISEMENT

Railways to restore passenger train numbers from July 1 as per nomenclature prior to COVID-19 in Mangaluru region

Published - June 18, 2024 03:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Numbers of as many as 12 trains operating as Express Specials starting with ‘0’ will start from ‘5’

The Hindu Bureau

Charvattur - Mangaluru Central Express Special (06491) would run as Train No. 56621, along with change in numbers of 11 other trains in Mangaluru from July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

As many as 12 passenger service trains that were running as Express Specials through Mangaluru Railway Region will be renumbered as passenger trains with effect from July 1.

According to a communique from Southern Railway headquarters, all the passenger trains running in SR would be renumbered as per the nomenclature prior to the COVID-19 period. All the train numbers starting with ‘0’ would be renumbered as regular train numbers starting with ‘5’ or ‘6’ or ‘7’ (SR-owned passenger trains).

Consequently, Train No. 06485/06484 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Express Special would be renumbered as Train No. 56625/56626.

Train No. 06487/06486 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Express Special as Train No. 56627/56628.

Train No. 06489/06488 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central Express Special as Train No. 56629/56630.

Kannur-Mangaluru Central Express Special (06477) would be renumbered as Train No. 56717 while Mangaluru Central-Kannur Express Special (06478) would get the number 56718.

Charvattur - Mangaluru Central Express Special (06491) would run as Train No. 56621.

Train No. 06478 Mangaluru Central-Kannur Express Special would be renumbered as Train No. 56728.

Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Express Special (06601/06602) would be renumbered as Train No. 56615/56616.

Fares restored to pre-covid level

Railways has also restored passenger train fares gradually from February this year. While reintroducing the passenger trains post COVID-19 as Express Specials, the Railways was collecting Express train fares though the services operated as passenger trains with regular halts.

Following the revision, the fare on Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Express Special now stands at ₹105 from Mangaluru to Madgaon, at ₹15 from Mangaluru to Kabaka Puttur on Mangaluru Central-Kabapa Puttur Express Special, and at ₹25 from Mangaluru Central to Subrahmanya Road on Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road Express Special.

