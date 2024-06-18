As many as 12 passenger service trains that were running as Express Specials through Mangaluru Railway Region will be renumbered as passenger trains with effect from July 1.

According to a communique from Southern Railway headquarters, all the passenger trains running in SR would be renumbered as per the nomenclature prior to the COVID-19 period. All the train numbers starting with ‘0’ would be renumbered as regular train numbers starting with ‘5’ or ‘6’ or ‘7’ (SR-owned passenger trains).

Consequently, Train No. 06485/06484 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Express Special would be renumbered as Train No. 56625/56626.

Train No. 06487/06486 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Express Special as Train No. 56627/56628.

Train No. 06489/06488 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central Express Special as Train No. 56629/56630.

Kannur-Mangaluru Central Express Special (06477) would be renumbered as Train No. 56717 while Mangaluru Central-Kannur Express Special (06478) would get the number 56718.

Charvattur - Mangaluru Central Express Special (06491) would run as Train No. 56621.

Train No. 06478 Mangaluru Central-Kannur Express Special would be renumbered as Train No. 56728.

Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Express Special (06601/06602) would be renumbered as Train No. 56615/56616.

Fares restored to pre-covid level

Railways has also restored passenger train fares gradually from February this year. While reintroducing the passenger trains post COVID-19 as Express Specials, the Railways was collecting Express train fares though the services operated as passenger trains with regular halts.

Following the revision, the fare on Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Express Special now stands at ₹105 from Mangaluru to Madgaon, at ₹15 from Mangaluru to Kabaka Puttur on Mangaluru Central-Kabapa Puttur Express Special, and at ₹25 from Mangaluru Central to Subrahmanya Road on Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road Express Special.

