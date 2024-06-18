GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railways to restore passenger train numbers from July 1 as per nomenclature prior to COVID-19 in Mangaluru region

Numbers of as many as 12 trains operating as Express Specials starting with ‘0’ will start from ‘5’

Published - June 18, 2024 03:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Charvattur - Mangaluru Central Express Special (06491) would run as Train No. 56621, along with change in numbers of 11 other trains in Mangaluru from July 1, 2024.

Charvattur - Mangaluru Central Express Special (06491) would run as Train No. 56621, along with change in numbers of 11 other trains in Mangaluru from July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

As many as 12 passenger service trains that were running as Express Specials through Mangaluru Railway Region will be renumbered as passenger trains with effect from July 1.

According to a communique from Southern Railway headquarters, all the passenger trains running in SR would be renumbered as per the nomenclature prior to the COVID-19 period. All the train numbers starting with ‘0’ would be renumbered as regular train numbers starting with ‘5’ or ‘6’ or ‘7’ (SR-owned passenger trains).

Consequently, Train No. 06485/06484 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Express Special would be renumbered as Train No. 56625/56626.

Train No. 06487/06486 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Express Special as Train No. 56627/56628.

Train No. 06489/06488 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central Express Special as Train No. 56629/56630.

Kannur-Mangaluru Central Express Special (06477) would be renumbered as Train No. 56717 while Mangaluru Central-Kannur Express Special (06478) would get the number 56718.

Charvattur - Mangaluru Central Express Special (06491) would run as Train No. 56621.

Train No. 06478 Mangaluru Central-Kannur Express Special would be renumbered as Train No. 56728.

Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Express Special (06601/06602) would be renumbered as Train No. 56615/56616.

Fares restored to pre-covid level

Railways has also restored passenger train fares gradually from February this year. While reintroducing the passenger trains post COVID-19 as Express Specials, the Railways was collecting Express train fares though the services operated as passenger trains with regular halts.

Following the revision, the fare on Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Express Special now stands at ₹105 from Mangaluru to Madgaon, at ₹15 from Mangaluru to Kabaka Puttur on Mangaluru Central-Kabapa Puttur Express Special, and at ₹25 from Mangaluru Central to Subrahmanya Road on Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road Express Special.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / Kerala / Karnataka / public transport / indian railways

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.