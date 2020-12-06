Railways to reintroduce Bengaluru-Mangaluru special train

Mangaluru

06 December 2020 01:06 IST

Railways has decided to reintroduce Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central-Bengaluru four-days a week special express via Kunigal for a limited period. The special service introduced in September first week was cancelled by September-end on the premises of low patronage.

A communique from SWR and Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division here said Train No. 06515 KSR Bengaluru – Mangaluru Central special express will depart Bengaluru at 10.30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday with effect from December 8 to December 24 to arrive in Mangaluru at 8.35 a.m. the next day.

En route the train would depart Yeshwanthpur at 10.42 p.m., Kunigal at 11.40 p.m., B.G. Nagar at 12.05 a.m., Shravanabelagola at 12.30 a.m., Channarayapatna at 12.40 a.m., Hassan at 1.45 a.m., Sakleshpur at 2.45 a.m., Subrahmanya Road at 5.40 a.m., Kabakputtur at 6.25 a.m., Bantwal at 6.55 a.m., and Mangaluru at 7.40 a.m.

In the return direction, Train No. 06516 Mangaluru Central – KSR Bengaluru special express will depart Mangaluru Central at 8.10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday with effect from December 9 to December 25 to arrive in Bengaluru at 7 a.m. the next day.

En route the train will depart Mangaluru Jn. at 8.25 p.m., Bantwal at 8.55 p.m., Kabakputtur at 9.20 p.m., Subrahmanya Road at 10.15 p.m., Sakleshpur at 1.50 a.m., Hassan at 3 a.m., Channarayapatna at 3.45 a.m., B.G. Nagar at 4.30 a.m., Kunigal at 5 a.m., and Yeshwanthpur at 6.30 a.m.

It will have one AC two-tier coach, one AC three-tier coach, seven second-class sleeper coaches, four general second-class coaches, and two second-class with luggage-cum-brake vans.