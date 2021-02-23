Railways to operate two pairs of superfast specials via Mangaluru

MANGALURU

23 February 2021 18:08 IST

The Railways will operate two pairs of weekly superfast special trains — Indore-Kochuveli-Indore and Porbandar-Kochuveli-Porbandar, via Mangaluru Junction.

Train No. 09332 Indore - Kochuveli Weekly superfast Special train leaves Indore at 9.40 p.m. on Tuesdays with effect from February 23 to reach Kochuveli at 3.05 p.m. the third day till further advice. The train arrives Mangaluru Junction at 3 am and departs at 3.10 a.m. on Thursdays.

Train No. 09331 Kochuveli - Indore Weekly superfast special train leaves Kochuveli at 11.10 a.m. on Fridays with effect from February 26 to reach Indore at 4.40 a.m. the third day till further advice. It arrives Mangaluru Junction at 9.50 p.m. and leaves at 10 p.m. on Fridays, said releases from Konkan Railway Corporation and Southern Railway.

Advertising

Advertising

The train would have one AC 2-tier, five AC 3-tier, eight sleeper class, four second sitting coaches, two generator and one pantry car coaches, all LHB.

Porbandar-Kochuveli

Train No. 09262 Porbandar – Kochuveli Weekly superfast special train leaves Porbandar at 6.40 p.m. on Thursdays with effect from February 25 to reach Kochuveli at 3.05 p.m. the third day till further advice. It arrives Mangaluru Junction at 3 a.m. and leaves at 3.10 a.m. on Saturdays.

Train No. 09261 Kochuveli - Porbandar Weekly superfast special train leaves Kochuveli at 11.10 a.m. on Sundays with effect from February 28 to reach Porbandar at 7.25 a.m. the third day. It arrives Mangaluru Junction at 9.50 p.m. and leaves at 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The train would have one AC 2-tier, five AC 3-tier, 11 sleeper class, four second sitting and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

All trains run as fully reserved services and COVID-19 guidelines issued by respective State governments should strictly be followed by passengers, the releases said.