Railways to operate two one-way specials via Mangaluru and Coimbatore to Bengaluru

Published - July 30, 2024 12:27 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Railways will operate two one-way special trains, one on July 30 from Madgaon to KSR Bengaluru, and another on July 31 from Karwar to Yeshwantpur via Mangaluru Junction and Coimbatore.

In reality, it is a rake return exercise of Train No. 16595/596 Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Express to KSR Bengaluru and Train No. 16515/516 Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly Express to Yeshwantpur following indefinite cancellation of services on account of landslips between Subrahmanya Road-Sakleshpur Ghat stretch of Mangaluru-Hassan line.

Train No. 01696 Madgaon Jn. - KSR Bengaluru One Way Special leaves Madgaon at 4.30 pm on July 30 to reach Bengaluru at 3.30 pm the next day. It halts at Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Barkur, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal, Mangaluru Jn., Kasargod, Kannur, Tellicherry, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn., Palakkad, Coimbatore Jn., Tiruppur, Erode Jn., Salem, Bangarapet Jn. and Krishnarajapuram stations. It will have 14 LHB coaches.

Train No. 01656 Karwar - Yesvantpur One Way Special leaves Karwar at 5.30 am on July 31 to reach Yesvantpur at 2.15 am the next day. It halts at Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Barkur, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal, Mangaluru Jn., Kasaragod, Kannur, Tellicherry, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn., Palakkad, Coimbatore Jn., Tiruppur, Erode Jn., Salem, Bangarapet Jn., Krishnarajapuram and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal stations. The train will have 14 LHB coaches, including two Vista Domes, nine second seating, one AC Chair Car and one each generator car and luggage-cum-brake van.

