Railways to operate two fully reserved special trains via Mangaluru Jn.

MANGALURU

20 November 2020 00:04 IST

The Railway Board has approved of trains 06312 Kochuveli-Sri Ganganagar and 06311 Sri Ganganagar-Kochuveli as fully reserved specials, according to a press release from Southern Railway.

Train No 06312 Kochuveli-Sri Ganganagar weekly special train will leave Kochuveli at 3.45 p.m. on Saturdays from November 21 and reach Sri Ganganagar at 2.15 a.m. on Tuesdays.

It will stop at Kollam, Kayamkulam Junction, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Shoranur Jn, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod, Mangaluru Jn., Udupi, Kundapur, Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Kumta, Madgaon, Thivim, Kudal, Ratnagiri, Mangaon, Panvel, Vasai Road, Boisar, Vapi, Surat, Ankleshwar Junction, Vadodara Jn., Anand Jn., Ahmedabad Jn., Mahesana Jn., Palanpur Jn., Abu Road, Marwar Jn., Pali Marwar, Jodhpur Jn., Merta Road Jn., Nagaur, Nokha, Bikaner Jn., Suratgarh Jn., Rai Singh Nagar and Sri Karanpur.

Train No 06311 Sri Ganganagar-Kochuveli weekly special train will leave Sri Ganganagar at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesdays from November 24 and reach Kochuveli at 7.10 p.m. on Thursdays.

The train will stop at Sri Karanpur, Rai Singh Nagar, Suratgarh Jn., Bikaner Jn., Nokha, Nagaur, Merta Road Jn., Jodhpur Jn., Pali Marwar, Marwar Jn., Abu Road, Palanpur Jn., Mahesana Jn., Ahmedabad Jn., Anand Jn., Vadodara Jn., Ankleshwar, Surat, Vapi, Boisar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Mangaon, Ratnagiri, Kudal, Thivim, Madgaon, Kumta, Murdeswar, Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mangaluru Jn., Kasargod, Kannur, Koilandy, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn., Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayamkulam Jn. And Kollam Jn.

The trains will have two 2-tier AC coaches, three 3-tier AC coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches (reserved) and one pantry car and two generator car/luggage-cum-brake van coaches, the release said.