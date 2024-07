Railways to operate special trains from Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Mangaluru

The Railways will operate special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru and Ahmedabad and Mangaluru to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesha Chaturthi.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. said Train No. 09001Mumbai Central - Thokur (Weekly) Special on Special Fare leaves Mumbai Central at noon on Tuesdays, and on September 3, 10 and 17 to reach Thokur at 8.50 a.m. the next day. Train No. 09002 Thokur - Mumbai Central (Weekly) Special on Special Fare leaves Thokur at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, September 4, 11 and 18 to reach Mumbai Central at 7.05 a.m. the next day.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations.

It will have two 3-tier AC, 12 sleeper class, four general and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Ahmedabad-Mangaluru Junction

Train No. 09424 Ahmedabad - Mangaluru Jn. (Weekly) Special on Special Fare leaves Ahmedabad at 4 p.m. on Fridays, September 6, 13 and 20 to reach Mangaluru Jn. at 7.45 p.m. the next day. Train No. 09423 Mangaluru Jn - Ahmedabad (Weekly) Special on Special Fare leaves Mangaluru Jn. at 10.10 p.m. on Saturdays, and September 7, 14 and 21 to reach Ahmedabad at 2.15 a.m. the third day.

The train will halt at Nadiad, Anand Jn., Vadodara Jn., Bharuch Jn., Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations.

