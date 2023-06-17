Railways to operate Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction weekly special Antyodaya Express

June 17, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Railways has decided to operate a weekly special Antyodaya Express (fully unreserved) between Kochuveli and Mangaluru Junction, for four weeks, from June 19.

Train No. 06649 Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction Weekly Special will leave Kochuveli on Mondays on June 19, 26, July 3 and 10 at 9.25 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 9.15 a.m. It leaves Shoranur at 3.05 a.m., Tirur at 3.45 a.m., Kozhikode at 4.30 a.m., Kannur at 6.10 a.m. and Kasargod at 7.30 a.m. in Palakkad division limits.

Train No. 06650 Mangaluru Junction – Kochuveli Weekly Special departs Mangaluru Junction on Tuesdays at 8.10 p.m. on June 20, 27, July 4 and 11 to reach Kochuveli at 8 a.m. the next day. It leaves Kasargod at 8.48 p.m., Kannur at 10 p.m., Kozhikode at 11.20 p.m., Tirur at 12.05 a.m. and Shoranur at 1.20 a.m.

The train would have 14 general second class, one second class luggage-cum-brake van, and one luggage-cum-generator car coaches, all LHB.