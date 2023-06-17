HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railways to operate Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction weekly special Antyodaya Express

The train will be operated for four weeks

June 17, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Jan Shatabdi and Amritsar-Kochuveli Express trains were stranded at Ernakulam Town railway station after the signalling system malfunctioned in heavy showers on Tuesday.

Jan Shatabdi and Amritsar-Kochuveli Express trains were stranded at Ernakulam Town railway station after the signalling system malfunctioned in heavy showers on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Railways has decided to operate a weekly special Antyodaya Express (fully unreserved) between Kochuveli and Mangaluru Junction, for four weeks, from June 19.

Train No. 06649 Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction Weekly Special will leave Kochuveli on Mondays on June 19, 26, July 3 and 10 at 9.25 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 9.15 a.m. It leaves Shoranur at 3.05 a.m., Tirur at 3.45 a.m., Kozhikode at 4.30 a.m., Kannur at 6.10 a.m. and Kasargod at 7.30 a.m. in Palakkad division limits.

Train No. 06650 Mangaluru Junction – Kochuveli Weekly Special departs Mangaluru Junction on Tuesdays at 8.10 p.m. on June 20, 27, July 4 and 11 to reach Kochuveli at 8 a.m. the next day. It leaves Kasargod at 8.48 p.m., Kannur at 10 p.m., Kozhikode at 11.20 p.m., Tirur at 12.05 a.m. and Shoranur at 1.20 a.m.

The train would have 14 general second class, one second class luggage-cum-brake van, and one luggage-cum-generator car coaches, all LHB.

Related Topics

Mangalore / Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram / indian railways

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.