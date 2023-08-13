Railways to offer space for automobile display advertisements at station premises during Onam

August 13, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has decided to offer space for display of automobiles (two and four-wheelers) at the station premises to leverage its abundant space and the increased footfall during the Onam festival season.

The space — 100 sq.ft for two-wheelers and 400 sq.ft for four-wheelers — would be provided during the festival season for 15 days on payment of prescribed fee, said a notice inviting expression of interest from automobile dealers. For Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Junction and Kannur Stations, the fee prescribed is ₹4,720 per day for four-wheelers and ₹2,950 for two-wheelers per day, including GST.

For Kozhikode station, the fee would be ₹5,900 and ₹3,540 respectively per day. For all other stations in Palakkad Division jurisdiction, the fee per day would be ₹2,950 and ₹1,180 respectively per day.

August 18 is the last date for uploading the application form, that can be downloaded from sr.indianrailways.gov.in in Tenders Tab.

Selected bidders would be provided space outside the station wherein they could put up temporary structures to display the automobiles. Bidders may also put up a board depicting the festival greetings with the name of the sponsor “joining hands with the Railways,” the notification said.