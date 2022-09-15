Railways to observe ‘Cleanliness Fortnight’ from today

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 15, 2022 22:44 IST

Palakkad Railway Division will start observing Cleanliness Fortnight under ‘Swatch Rail-Swtach Bharath’ programme from Friday.

The campaign will begin with the administering of Swatchata pledge by Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari at the DRM’s Office, Palakkad at 10.45 a.m. on Friday, said a release.

The Cleanliness Fortnight is being conducted with a view to improve cleanliness at railway establishments and on trains. Special focus will be given on cleanliness of tracks at stations and elimination of plastic waste on railway premises.

Extensive awareness campaigns will be made to educate people about use of bio- toilets, avoiding single use plastic and observing cleanliness habits. The campaign will conclude on October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi day.

Enforcement

As part of ensuring cleanliness, strict action will be initiated against those who litter the railways premises. Littering, spitting, urinating and defacing walls of stations etc., on railway premises are punishable offences under the Railway Act. Violation may cause penalty/imprisonment up to 6 months.

