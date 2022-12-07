Railways to continue Yesvantpur-Murdeshwar-Yesvantpur weekly special till January 2023

December 07, 2022 02:55 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

South Western Railway has decided to continue the services of Yesvantpur-Murdeshwar-Yesvantpur weekly express special up to the end of January 2023 following overwhelming response from travellers. Yesvantpur is a railway station in north Bengaluru.

A notification by SWR on December 7 stated that the Railway Board has approved running of Train No. 06563/ 06564 on Train-on-Demand (ToD) scheme. The train would run with one 2-AC coach, two 3-AC coaches, seven Sleeper Class coaches, four second class sitting and one luggage-cum-brake van coach.

Yesvantpur-Murdeshwar weekly express special leaves Yesvantpur in Bengaluru on Saturdays (December 10, 17, 24 and 31 and January 7, 14, 21 and 28) at 11.55 p.m. to reach Murdeshwar at 12.55 p.m. on Sundays. It leaves Chikka Banavara at 12.07 am; Nelamangala (12.25 am), Kunigal (12.55 am), Shravanabelagola (1.42 am), Channarayapatna (1.58 am), Hassan (3.25 am), Sakleshpur (4.50 am), Subrahmanya Road (7.30 am), Kabaka Puttur (8.15 am), Bantwal (8.57 am), Surathkal (10 am), Mulki (10.18 am), Udupi (10.42 am), Barkur (10.58 am), Kundapura (11.16 am), Byndoor (11.42 am) and Bhatkal (12.02 pm).

In the return direction, Train No. 06564 Murdeshwar-Yesvantpur weekly express special leaves Murdeshwar at 1.30 pm on Sundays to reach Yesvantpur at 4 am on Mondays (on December 11, 18 and 25 and January 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29). It leaves Bhatkal at 1.44 pm, Byndoor (1.58 pm), Kundapura (2.32 pm), Barkur (3.02 pm), Udupi (3.17 pm), Mulki (3.52 pm), Surathkal (4.22 pm), Bantwal (5.52 pm), Kabaka Puttur (6.20 pm), Subrahmanya Road (7.15 pm), Sakleshpur (9.40 pm), Hassan (11.15 pm), Channarayapatna (12.20 am), Shravanabelagola (12.35 am), Kunigal (1.30 am), Nelamangala (2.45 am) and Chikka Banavara (3.28 am).

Welcoming the extension, an office-bearer of Kundapura Railu Prayanikara Samithi said they had actually demanded extension of the service from Yesvantpur till Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Considering that the train was always running on wait-list for about three months, SWR might have decided to continue the service between Bengaluru and Murdeshwar for some more time.

