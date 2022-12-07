Railways to continue Yesvantpur-Murdeshwar-Yesvantpur weekly special till January 2023

December 07, 2022 02:55 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

According to an office-bearer of Kundapura Railu Prayanikara Samithi, a wait-list was the norm on the train in the last three months

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

South Western Railway has decided to continue the services of Yesvantpur-Murdeshwar-Yesvantpur weekly express special up to the end of January 2023 following overwhelming response from travellers. Yesvantpur is a railway station in north Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

A notification by SWR on December 7 stated that the Railway Board has approved running of Train No. 06563/ 06564 on Train-on-Demand (ToD) scheme. The train would run with one 2-AC coach, two 3-AC coaches, seven Sleeper Class coaches, four second class sitting and one luggage-cum-brake van coach.

Yesvantpur-Murdeshwar weekly express special leaves Yesvantpur in Bengaluru on Saturdays (December 10, 17, 24 and 31 and January 7, 14, 21 and 28) at 11.55 p.m. to reach Murdeshwar at 12.55 p.m. on Sundays. It leaves Chikka Banavara at 12.07 am; Nelamangala (12.25 am), Kunigal (12.55 am), Shravanabelagola (1.42 am), Channarayapatna (1.58 am), Hassan (3.25 am), Sakleshpur (4.50 am), Subrahmanya Road (7.30 am), Kabaka Puttur (8.15 am), Bantwal (8.57 am), Surathkal (10 am), Mulki (10.18 am), Udupi (10.42 am), Barkur (10.58 am), Kundapura (11.16 am), Byndoor (11.42 am) and Bhatkal (12.02 pm).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the return direction, Train No. 06564 Murdeshwar-Yesvantpur weekly express special leaves Murdeshwar at 1.30 pm on Sundays to reach Yesvantpur at 4 am on Mondays (on December 11, 18 and 25 and January 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29). It leaves Bhatkal at 1.44 pm, Byndoor (1.58 pm), Kundapura (2.32 pm), Barkur (3.02 pm), Udupi (3.17 pm), Mulki (3.52 pm), Surathkal (4.22 pm), Bantwal (5.52 pm), Kabaka Puttur (6.20 pm), Subrahmanya Road (7.15 pm), Sakleshpur (9.40 pm), Hassan (11.15 pm), Channarayapatna (12.20 am), Shravanabelagola (12.35 am), Kunigal (1.30 am), Nelamangala (2.45 am) and Chikka Banavara (3.28 am).

Welcoming the extension, an office-bearer of Kundapura Railu Prayanikara Samithi said they had actually demanded extension of the service from Yesvantpur till Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Considering that the train was always running on wait-list for about three months, SWR might have decided to continue the service between Bengaluru and Murdeshwar for some more time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US