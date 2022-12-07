  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Goncalo Ramos hat-trick guides Portugal to quarterfinals

Railways to continue Yesvantpur-Murdeshwar-Yesvantpur weekly special till January 2023

According to an office-bearer of Kundapura Railu Prayanikara Samithi, a wait-list was the norm on the train in the last three months

December 07, 2022 02:55 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

A file photo of Murdeshwar in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

South Western Railway has decided to continue the services of Yesvantpur-Murdeshwar-Yesvantpur weekly express special up to the end of January 2023 following overwhelming response from travellers. Yesvantpur is a railway station in north Bengaluru.

A notification by SWR on December 7 stated that the Railway Board has approved running of Train No. 06563/ 06564 on Train-on-Demand (ToD) scheme. The train would run with one 2-AC coach, two 3-AC coaches, seven Sleeper Class coaches, four second class sitting and one luggage-cum-brake van coach.

Yesvantpur-Murdeshwar weekly express special leaves Yesvantpur in Bengaluru on Saturdays (December 10, 17, 24 and 31 and January 7, 14, 21 and 28) at 11.55 p.m. to reach Murdeshwar at 12.55 p.m. on Sundays. It leaves Chikka Banavara at 12.07 am; Nelamangala (12.25 am), Kunigal (12.55 am), Shravanabelagola (1.42 am), Channarayapatna (1.58 am), Hassan (3.25 am), Sakleshpur (4.50 am), Subrahmanya Road (7.30 am), Kabaka Puttur (8.15 am), Bantwal (8.57 am), Surathkal (10 am), Mulki (10.18 am), Udupi (10.42 am), Barkur (10.58 am), Kundapura (11.16 am), Byndoor (11.42 am) and Bhatkal (12.02 pm).

In the return direction, Train No. 06564 Murdeshwar-Yesvantpur weekly express special leaves Murdeshwar at 1.30 pm on Sundays to reach Yesvantpur at 4 am on Mondays (on December 11, 18 and 25 and January 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29). It leaves Bhatkal at 1.44 pm, Byndoor (1.58 pm), Kundapura (2.32 pm), Barkur (3.02 pm), Udupi (3.17 pm), Mulki (3.52 pm), Surathkal (4.22 pm), Bantwal (5.52 pm), Kabaka Puttur (6.20 pm), Subrahmanya Road (7.15 pm), Sakleshpur (9.40 pm), Hassan (11.15 pm), Channarayapatna (12.20 am), Shravanabelagola (12.35 am), Kunigal (1.30 am), Nelamangala (2.45 am) and Chikka Banavara (3.28 am).

Welcoming the extension, an office-bearer of Kundapura Railu Prayanikara Samithi said they had actually demanded extension of the service from Yesvantpur till Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Considering that the train was always running on wait-list for about three months, SWR might have decided to continue the service between Bengaluru and Murdeshwar for some more time.

Related stories

Railway Ministry gives nod to Bengaluru-Mangaluru train via Mysuru six days a week
Dedicate two new platforms at Mangaluru Central exclusively for trains towards Bengaluru and Mumbai, Southern Railway urged
20 trains speeded up between Mysuru, Bengaluru
Related Topics

Bangalore / Karnataka / railway / Mangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.