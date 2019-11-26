Railways, NHAI seem to be in no hurry to commission railway underbridge at Padil

The Southern Railway and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) appear to be in no hurry to commission the railway underbridge (RuB) on the carriageway towards Mangaluru on National Highway 75 on the outskirts of the city at Padil.

Work on the RuB commenced soon after the RuB on the carriageway towards Bengaluru was commissioned in December 2017 and the pre-cast concrete box was in place this January beneath the Mangaluru-Mumbai railway line. The construction wing of Southern Railway, however, cited removal of a couple of trees and shifting of certain electrical installations as the reasons for not commissioning the RuB and had said that it would be done by March.

Six months later, only the trees have been removed leaving the electrical installations as they were. A senior official with the construction wing now says that the stretch would be handed over to the NHAI by January next. The NHAI, which should have completed storm-water drainage and other related works for the carriageway, has just commenced preparatory works. A few metres of drainage work was on, while no other road work was visible at the site.

Road users and residents of the surrounding area were angry over the inordinate delay and have began to wonder whether it would become another icon on the lines of the Pumpwell Flyover. Mohandas, a resident of Alake, said that the NHAI should fix the storm-water drainage issue around the RuBs as the area gets flooded during the monsoon.

As the RuB on the Bengaluru carriageway is almost located on a curve and is poorly lit, moving through the underpass has become dangerous for vehicles, he said and added one-way traffic could have avoided these dangers. Moreover, the road surface in the underpass is filled with potholes which the NHAI has failed to fix, Mr. Mohandas said. The RuBs are part of four-laning of NH 75 between BC Road and Nanthoor in the city under the Port Connectivity Project that started in 2003.