Railways invites applications under OS-OP Scheme

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has invited expression of interest (EOI) from agencies, organisations or individuals to run stalls for display and sale of local products for 30 days in railway stations, including Mangaluru Central, under the One Station-One Product (OS-OP) Scheme.

The other stations included under the scheme are Palakkad Junction, Shoranur Junction, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Kannur and Kasargod.

The Railways will provide stalls to facilitate sale and display of products in these stations while in the others, temporary stalls will be allowed to be set up on demand, said a release.

The stalls/space for setting up temporary stalls will be provided by the Railway Administration free. Electricity charges, according to actual consumption, will be collected from the party.

The One Station-One Product Scheme launched by the Railways is aimed at encouraging promotion and sale of local products at railway stations. Local artisans, potters, weavers/handloom weavers, craftsmen and tribal people may utilise the opportunity for promotion and sale of their products.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant should hold an artisan/weaver identity card issued by the Development Commissioner of Handicrafts, Development Commissioner of Handloom or by the State/Central Government Authority concerned; individual artisans/weavers/craftsmen enrolled/registered with Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED)/National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC)/ Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Self-Help Groups registered with PMEGP (Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme) or from marginalised or weaker sections of society.

Nominal fee

As the objective of the scheme is to promote indigenous products and encourage local artisans and not to earn revenue for the Railways, a nominal fee has been prescribed for applicants.

The normal duration of allotment of OS-OP outlets will be for 15 days with a nominal registration fee of ₹1,000 (inclusive of GST) on lumpsum basis. The fee is modified as ₹2,000 for 30 days for major stations and ₹500/ ₹1,000 for smaller stations for 15 days or 30 days, respectively.

OSOP outlet allocations for shorter duration, especially during festivals/fairs, will be done for a maximum of seven days with a fee of ₹100 for all categories of stations.