Railways introduces QR code-based unreserved ticket booking system

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 12, 2022 10:50 IST

Southern Railway’s Palakkad division has introduced QR code-enabled unreserved ticket booking system through Railway UTS App at all its 61 stations, including Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction, except 24 halt stations.

An option for QR code booking has been enabled in the App, under the ‘Book Ticket’ menu..

By scanning the QR code at the station, passengers may enter the ticketing system and select their destination to proceed to payment, which may be made through Railway Wallet, UPI, debit or credit card, or net banking. Platform ticket and renewal of season ticket too is possible through QR code system.

Ticketing made easy

Unreserved tickets are preferred by passengers travelling short distances. Besides issuing unreserved tickets at ticket counters in stations, the Railways has engaged Jan Sadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks outside stations to cater to the extra rush while engaging agents at halt stations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In 2018, Railways introduced app-based ticketing.

Later, Railways introduced Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) helping passengers to directly book tickets using smart cards of the Railways. Smart cards offer 3% bonus on a recharge. New generation AVTMs allow UPI payments.

