Railways further extends Jabalpur-Coimbatore Special periodicity

March 06, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Railways has further extended the periodicity of Train No. 02198 /197 Jabalpur Junction - Coimbatore Junction - Jabalpur Junction Weekly Superfast Festival Special Express for another three months.

Train No. 02198 Jabalpur Jn. - Coimbatore Jn. Weekly Superfast Festival Special leaves Jabalpur at 11.50 p.m. every Friday from April 5 to June 7 to reach Coimbatore Jn. at 2.40 p.m. the third day while Train No. 02197 Coimbatore Jn. - Jabalpur Jn. Weekly Superfast Festival Special leaves Coimbatore at 5.05 p.m. on Mondays from April 8 to June 3 to reach Jabalpur at 8.45 a.m. the third day under the non-monsoon timetable.

Under the monsoon timetable over Konkan Railway network, Train No. 02198 leaves Jabalpur 11.50 p.m. on Fridays from June 14 to June 28 to reach Coimbatore at 5.10 p.m. the third day while Train No. 02197 leave from Coimbatore at 3.10 p.m. on Mondays from June 10 to July 1 to reach Jabalpur at 8.45 a.m. the third day.

The train has halts at Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi Jn., Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval Jn, Nasik Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Kumta, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Mangaluru Jn., Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn. and Palghat stations.

It has one first AC, two 2-tier AC, six 3-tier AC, 11 sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

