Railways felicitates P.T. Usha for getting nominated to Rajya Sabha

She worked with the Southern Railway, Palakkad Division, for over four decades before taking VRS

Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division Trilok Kothari felicitates P.T. Usha, renowned athlete and Rajya Sabha MP, who took voluntary retirement after four decades of service with the Railways in July this year, at a programme organised in Palakkad on October 7, Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

She worked with the Southern Railway, Palakkad Division, for over four decades before taking VRS

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway felicitated P.T. Usha, former athlete and Rajya Sabha MP, who had worked for Railways for over four decades, upon her nomination to the Upper House of the Parliament on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari felicitated Ms. Usha at a programme at the Divisional Headquarters in Palakkad. Upon her nomination to the RS, Ms. Usha took voluntary retirement from the service on July 5 this year and the Division did not get time to felicitate her immediately. She was Officer on Special Duty (Sports) in junior administrative grade before her retirement.

Responding to the felicitation, Ms. Usha recalled her association with Railways and said she cherished the memories. Joining as Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk with Southern Railway on June 22, 1982, Ms. Usha won 103 international medals for the nation during her career spanning up to 2000.

She represented Railways in 15 open national championships and won about 60 medals from 1982 to 2000. During the period she also took part in inter-Railway competitions and won 40 medals for Southern Railway. She was adjudged as the Best Athlete of World Railways in 1985 at the event held in Czech Republic, where she won three gold medals. Ms. Usha described it as one of the most memorable achievements and occasions in her life. Some initial stint at SR headquarters in Chennai, Ms. Usha continued her service at the Divisional headquarters in Palakkad till retirement.

Additional DRM C.T. Sakeer Hussain and Southern Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation-Palakkad President Diya Deva Kothari, draped Ms. Usha with shawls on behalf of Southern Railway Sports Association and Southern Railway Women’s Welfare Organization respectively on the occasion.

Divisional Personnel Officer (Co-ordination), Sidharth K. Varma, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Operations) V. Anoop, Officer on Special Duty (Sports), Palakkad Division, Tintu Luka, Ms. Usha’s husband V.Srinivasan, Branch officers and staff were present during the programme.

Ms. Usha distributed prizes to the winners of Cross Country Run conducted by the Southern Railway Sports Association, Palakkad Division and Honoured Sports persons and coaches who brought laurels to Railways in recent events.