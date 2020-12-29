Railways extend services of some special trains

The Railways has extended the services of some special trains. Train No 02620 Mangaluru Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal Daily Festival Special will be extended to run from January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021. Train No 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminal-Mangaluru Central Daily Festival Special will be extended to run from January 2, 2021 to February 1, 2021. Train No 06338 Ernakulam-Okha Bi-weekly Festival Special running on Fridays and Wednesdays will have extended exercises on January 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and on January 29, 2021.

Train No 06337 Okha-Ernakulam Bi-weekly Festival Special running on Mondays and Saturdays will have extended services on January 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and on February 1, 2021.

Train No 06072 Tirunelveli-Dadar Weekly Festival Special running on Wednesdays will have extended services on January 6, 13, 20 and January 27, 2021. Train No 06071 Dadar-Tirunelveli Weekly Festival Special running on Thursdays will have extended services on January 7, 14, 21 and January 28, 2021.