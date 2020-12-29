Railways extend services of some special trains

The Railways has extended the services of some special trains. Train No 02620 Mangaluru Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal Daily Festival Special will be extended to run from January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021. Train No 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminal-Mangaluru Central Daily Festival Special will be extended to run from January 2, 2021 to February 1, 2021. Train No 06338 Ernakulam-Okha Bi-weekly Festival Special running on Fridays and Wednesdays will have extended exercises on January 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and on January 29, 2021.
Train No 06337 Okha-Ernakulam Bi-weekly Festival Special running on Mondays and Saturdays will have extended services on January 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and on February 1, 2021.
Train No 06072 Tirunelveli-Dadar Weekly Festival Special running on Wednesdays will have extended services on January 6, 13, 20 and January 27, 2021. Train No 06071 Dadar-Tirunelveli Weekly Festival Special running on Thursdays will have extended services on January 7, 14, 21 and January 28, 2021.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath