Railways carries out test on electrified track

The Railways conducted a test on the electrified track between Surathkal and Thokur stations on Sunday.

As part of the test, Batala to Palakkad goods train was hauled by an electric loco from Surathkal, under Konkan Railway, and handed over to the Southern Railway at Thokur.

Another goods train from Nandikoor, under Konkan Railway, will be hauled by an electric loco for onward journey to Palakkad on Monday.

Konkan Railway’s Thokur-Karwar and Ratnagiri-Roha stretches are already electrified and waiting authorisation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety for operating electric loco-hauled trains. Electrification work is in the final stages between Karwar and Ratnagiri.