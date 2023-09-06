ADVERTISEMENT

Railways cancels preliminary works, trains to run as per normal schedule

September 06, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has cancelled the proposed preliminary (non-interlocking) works in connection with the construction of additional platforms at Mangaluru Central proposed from September 5 to 9.

Consequently, services of all the trains that were announced to be altered by the Division through these columns on September 1 will run as per their normal schedule, said releases from Palakkad Division and Konkan Railway Corporation. https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/some-trains-cancelled-rescheduled-to-facilitate-platform-preliminary-works-at-mangaluru-central/article67260009.ece

The trains whose services will be operated as scheduled include, Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Express Special; Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Express; Train No. 10107 Madgaon Junction-Mangaluru Central MEMU Express; Train No. 10108 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Junction MEMU Express; Mangaluru Central-Dr. MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express (Train No. 22638); Train No.16610 Mangaluru Central-Kozhikode Express; Train No. 06487 Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur Unreserved Express Special; Train No. 06486 Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central Unreserved Express; Train No. 06485 Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur Unreserved Express Special and Train No. 06484 Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central Unreserved Express Special.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US