Railways appeals to people not to carry inflammable material on trains

November 10, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway has urged all rail users to refrain from carrying flammable items, including crackers, on trains or anywhere within railway premises.

The chemical composition of such articles poses a significant risk, as even a small spark can lead to potential threats not only to railway property but also to the lives of passengers, a release from the division said on Friday.

It said that the division requests all rail users not to carry on trains inflammable materials as luggage or parcel items, including gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, and kerosene, stoves, matchboxes, cigarette lighters, and any detonating substances, including firecrackers.

In accordance with Sections 67, 164, and 165 of the Railway Act 1989, carrying flammable and explosive articles on railways constitutes a punishable offence, with penalties of up to ₹1,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, in addition to being responsible for any loss, injury, or damage caused.

Railway helpline

In the interest of public safety and security, the release said, the division urges passengers to inform authorities through the toll-free railway helpline number ‘139’ or approach on-duty railway staff if they observe firecrackers or any suspicious materials on trains or at stations.

The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have established specialised teams at key stations, employing sniffer dogs to monitor passengers and parcel-carrying individuals. The surveillance of CCTV cameras at major stations has been heightened to detect any unusual activities. The ticket checking team has intensified checks in preparation for the Diwali festival at prominent stations such as Palakkad Junction, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikkode, Kannur, Mangaluru Central and others to ensure the safety of rail users, the release said.