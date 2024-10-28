GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railways and MRPL inaugurate Vigilance Awareness Week

Vigilance Awareness Week is to bring alertness among public and government employees through proactive vigilance management to bring down the menace of corruption to zero

Updated - October 28, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division administering a pledge to employees to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week in Palakkad on Monday, October 28.

Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division administering a pledge to employees to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week in Palakkad on Monday, October 28. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Railways and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) on Monday, October 28, began observing Vigilance Awareness Week as per the initiative of the Central government.

Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi launched the initiative at the Divisional headquarters in Palakkad in the presence of Additional DRMs S. Jayakrishnan and K. Anil Kumar, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Sidharth K. Varma and others.

Mr. Chaturvedi administered the vigilance pledge to officers and staff on the occasion. A release said the objective of Vigilance Awareness Week is to bring alertness among public and government employees through proactive vigilance management to bring down the menace of corruption to zero.

At MRPL, Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath inaugurated the event and administered the pledge in the presence of Director (Refinery) Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai, Chief Vigilance Officer, Ganesh S. Bhat, Executive Directors B.H.V. Prasad (Projects) and B. Sudarshan (Refinery).

Mr. Kamath said lapses in procurement, operations, or environmental practices could have profound financial and reputational consequences and urged employees to foster a culture of integrity within MRPL.

Mr. Pillai said MRPL’s reputation relies on trust built with partners, customers, and communities. He underscored each member’s role as an ambassador of MRPL’s core values: honesty, integrity, and transparency. Mr. Bhat said prioritising integrity minimises avenues for corruption, promoting a more transparent, trustworthy system.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:42 pm IST

