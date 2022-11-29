Railways and India Post to launch joint parcel product scheme across Palakkad Division, including Mangaluru

November 29, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Postal Department arranges first and last mile connectivity for parcels while Railways transport the consignment to destinations

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Railways and India Post have joined hands to introduce joint parcel product scheme across Palakkad Division, including Mangaluru region of Southern Railway, wherein India Post provides the first and last-mile connectivity for parcel consignments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Board’s Executive Director G.V.L. Satyakumar chaired a meeting for the speedy introduction of the scheme at the Palakkad Division headquarters on Tuesday.

It was attended, among others, by Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari, Kozhikode Circle Post Master General Nirmaladevi, Southern Railway’s Chief Commercial Manager Murugaraj, Palakkad Division’s Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Arun Thomas Kalathikal, and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Under the new scheme, which is going to be implemented in a few months, India Post will work with the Railways by collecting parcels from their origin and will entrust them to the Railways for transit.

At the final leg, the delivery parcel will be taken care of by the Postal Department. In addition to that, the department will arrange third-party insurance to the parcel consignment and marketing of the space during the return direction, said a release.

The Railways would modify its handling of parcels system by implementing sealed containers and Pallets to suit the intermodal mix. The airlines-like standard box, forklifts, and moveable platforms were expected to make cargo handling in Railways more efficient. 

The Railways would arrange space in luggage-cum-brake vans, 24-tonne high-capacity parcel wagons and 200 tonnes on-demand parcel special trains for transit of parcels depending upon the demand.

Partnership of Indian Railways and India Post for providing logistic support for small farmers, small and medium enterprises was set in the current year Budget under the PM Gati Sakthi programme.

A pilot project was launched in March 2022 in Tapti Ganga Express in Surat and Varanasi that proved to be a success.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US