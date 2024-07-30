GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway track restoration works under progress amid challeging weater conditions, says South Western Railway

Published - July 30, 2024 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava and senior railway officials during a visit to the landslip site between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli stations of Mysuru division on Monday.

General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava and senior railway officials during a visit to the landslip site between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli stations of Mysuru division on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Restoration of the railway track at the landslip location between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli stations is progressing despite challenging weather conditions, South Western Railway said on Tuesday.

Despite heavy rains and numerous challenges on Tuesday, workers successfully unloaded 23 wagons of boulders. As of now, 94 wagons of boulders have been unloaded at the site location and 65 wagons are under loading/movement to the site location, it said.

As of now, 1,900 cubic metres (cum) of boulders have been unloaded, with an additional 2,000 cum still required to complete the restoration. A total of 93,200 empty/filled sand bags have been delivered against a requirement of 1,00,000.

The remaining bags are scheduled to arrive from Mysuru as per requirement. In all, 26 barrels of diesel supply has been managed efficiently till date, out of which 15 barrels have been consumed and 11 barrels in still in stock.

Machinery deployment has been enhanced with the addition of two Hitachi machines to the original fleet of six Hitachi and five Poclain machines. This increase aims to expedite the restoration work. Additionally, three cameras have been installed to provide real-time monitoring of progress from the WAR room at the headquarters in Hubballi, it said in a release.

