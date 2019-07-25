Railway track near Siribagilu station almost restored

South Western Railway (SWR) has almost restored the track near Siribagilu railway station on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat stretch that was affected by landslips.

SWR had to cancel train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru following these landslips for more than fortnight.

The first of such landslips this Monsoon had occurred on July 4 and services were resumed a day after. Another landslip occurred on July 9 affecting the services, which were restored the next day.

The latest landslip occurred on July 20 following which the Mysuru Division of SWR decided to work extensively to prevent further landslips, which were occurring at Km 86, just after the Siribagilu tunnel. This area saw a massive landslip last September when an entire hillock had come down on the track.

This July 20, SWR decided to cut down a few boulders that were jetting out of the hill embankment. During the process, more soil came down and as on Wednesday, almost all the lose soil as well as boulders have been cleared off the tracks, officials said.

SWR however is yet to make an official announcement on resuming train services on the stretch.

Train services till Wednesday had been cancelled even as Train No. 16516, Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly day express of Thursday too was cancelled as its pairing train, 16515, did not run on Wednesday. Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar overnight trains were operated on the deviated route of Palakkad. All the services are likely to resume from Thursday.