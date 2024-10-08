Railway Ministry orders extension of Kacheguda-Mangaluru Central bi-weekly express to Murdeshwar

The Railway Ministry on Tuesday ordered extension of Train No. 12789/790 Kacheguda-Mangaluru Central-Kacheguda bi-weekly express to Murdeshwar. The extended service is likely to be operational from October 12.

In a letter to Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw referred to the August 29 letter of the MP and said: “You would be pleased to know that extension of Train No. 12789/12790 Kacheguda-Mangaluru Express up to Murdeshwar Railway Station has been approved.” A formal notification from the Railway Ministry is awaited.

Existing timetable maintained

Train No. 12789 leaves Kacheguda (Hyderabad) on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6.05 a.m. and Renigunta at 4.45 p.m. (9.5 km away from Tirupati) to reach Mangaluru Central at 9.30 a.m. the next day. Train No. 12790 leaves Mangaluru Central at 8.5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays to reach Renignta at 11.55 a.m. and Kacheguda at 11.40 p.m. the next day.

The extension will be done without disturbing the existing timetable between Mangaluru and Kacheguda, said sources in the Ministry. Tentatively, Train No. 12789 leaves Mangaluru Central at 9.30 a.m. on its arrival from Kacheguda on Wednesdays and Saturdays to reach Murdeshwar at 2 p.m. Train No. 12790 leaves Murdeshwar at 3.20 p.m. and Mangaluru Central at 8.05 p.m. at its scheduled timing.

Decades’ old demand

Kundapura Railu Prayanikara Hitharakshana Samiti president Ganesh Puthran told The Hindu that the demand for direct train connectivity between coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana was being made for over a decade. Mr. Poojary took up the issue vigorously with the Railway Ministry soon after getting elected and succeeded in convincing the Ministry about the genuine needs of patrons.

Mr. Poojary in his August 29 letter to Mr. Vaishnaw had said people from every household in coastal Karnataka visit the Tirumala at least once every year. Some visit the abode of Venkateshwara more than once. He had also said thousands of people from coastal Karnataka have settled in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States setting up their business ventures and working on employment. They often visit their native places for family programmes, festivitiesi. However, there is no direct train connectivity, Mr. Poojary had said.

Mr. Puthran thanked Mr. Poojary, Mr. Vaishnaw, and Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna for their positive gesture.