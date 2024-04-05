GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Railway Ministry extends Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express Special to Mangaluru Central

The Ministry also revised its timetable so that the train will reach Mangaluru Central at 9.50 a.m. from April 20

April 05, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
The Railway Ministry has ordered extension of Train No. 07377/07378 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Express Special to Mangaluru Central with effect from April 20 and 21, respectively. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH H S

The Railway Ministry has ordered extension of Train No. 07377/07378 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Express Special to Mangaluru Central with effect from April 20 and 21, respectively, bowing to demand by passengers.

Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express Special journey starting on and from April 20 would terminate at Mangaluru Central at 9.50 a.m. instead of its present arrival time of 12.40 p.m. at Mangaluru Junction.

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Express Special journey commencing on and from April 21 would originate at Mangaluru Central, departing at 2.35 p.m., and from Mangaluru Junction at 2.50 p.m.

Ever since the special service was introduced in November 2019, the Pashchima Karavali Rail Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi and other associations had been demanding its extension to Mangaluru Central. They were also demanding regularisation of the service as a special train entails additional fares. Though the Railway Ministry conceded to the demand for its extension to Mangaluru Central after five years, the train continues to operate as a special service with regular extensions in the periodicity of operation.

Revised timings of Vijayapura Mangaluru train

On March 22, while extending the periodicity of operations of the special service till September, the Ministry advanced the departure timing of Train No. 07377 at Vijayapura from 6.35 p.m. to 3.35 p.m. Consequently, its arrival at Mangaluru Junction was advanced from 12.40 p.m. to 9.30 a.m. the next day. With its extension to Central, the train leaves Mangaluru Junction at 9.32 a.m. to reach Central at 9.50 a.m.

Vijayapura to Mangaluru Central

StationNew TimingExisting Timing
Vijayapura3.35 pm6.35 pm
Basavana Bagewadi Road4.08 pm7.13 pm
Alamatti4.26 pm7.31 pm
Bagalkot5.12 pm8.20 pm
Guledagudda Road5.25 pm8.34 pm
Badami5.40 pm8.48 pm
Hole Alur6.01 pm9.12 pm
Mallapur6.20 pm9.32 pm
Gadag7.30 pm10.35 pm
Hubballi9.30 pm12.05 am
Haveri10.45 pm1.15 am
Byadagi11 pm1.30 am
Ranebennur11.18 pm1.50 am
Harihar11.40 pm2.15 am
Davangere11.57 pm2.37 am
Chikkajajur12.42 am 3.17 am
Birur1.27 am4.15 am
Kadur1.38 am4.25 am
Arsikere2.20 am5.20 am
Hassan3.10 am6.20 am
Sakleshpur4.15 am7.30 am
Subrahmanya Road7.25 am10.20 am
Kabaka Puttur8.15 am11.20 am
Bantwal8.50 am12 pm
Mangaluru Junction9.32 am12.40 pm
Mangaluru Central9.50 am

In the return direction, Train No. 07378 departs Mangaluru Central at 2.35 p.m. with there being no change in departure timing at Mangaluru Junction (2.50 p.m.) to reach Vijayapura at 9.35 a.m. the next day.

