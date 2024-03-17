Railway Ministry approves weekly train from Mangaluru to Rameswaram

March 17, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railway Ministry on Friday, March 15, approved the introduction of a new weekly train between Mangaluru and Rameswaram that was pending for a long time.

With the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections coming into force from March 16, Saturday, it was doubtful whether the Ministry would commence the service immediately. Sources in the Southern Railway said the issue would have to be examined.

Following persistent demand from patrons and passenger associations of the region through Lok Sabha Member Nalin Kumar Kateel, the Ministry during the 2022 Inter Railway Timetable Committee meeting had sanctioned the weekly service. However, it has not been introduced so far.

As per the notification, train no. 16622 Mangaluru-Rameswaram Weekly Express leaves Mangaluru at 7.30 p.m. on Saturdays to reach Rameswaram at 11.45 a.m. on Sundays with commercial halts at Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Palakkad, Pollachi, Palani, Oddanchatram, Dindigul, Madurai, Manmadurai and Ramanathapuram. In the return direction, train no. 16621 leaves Rameswaram at 2 p.m. on Sundays to reach Mangaluru at 5.50 a.m. on Mondays, the notification said.