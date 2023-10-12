Railway Ministry advances departure of Madgaon-Mangaluru MEMU in Madgaon to 4 a.m.

October 12, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railway Ministry has finally agreed to the long-pending demand of patrons for early arrival of Train No. 10107, Madgaon-Mangaluru Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) Express, by approving Konkan Railway Corporation’s proposal of of March 23.

In a communique to KRCL on October 10, the Ministry said the service may depart from Madgaon at 4 a.m. instead of the present 5.15 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 11.15 a.m. instead of the present 12.15 p.m. Though a passenger train in all senses, the MEMU service was converted as an Express post COVID-19 pandemic after the erstwhile Diesel Multiple Unit (DEMU) was replaced with a MEMU.

An hour early

The service will reach Surathkal to the North of Mangaluru at around 9.50 a.m. and cross Thokur, the border of KRCL jurisdiction near Mangaluru Junction, at 10.15 a.m. This timing will go a long way helping regular travellers from the rest of the coastal Karnataka to reach Udupi and Mangaluru an hour early.

Hundreds of patrons from Uttara Kannada and North Udupi travel daily to Udupi and Mangaluru for the purpose of employment, healthcare and education. At present, the train reaches Udupi at 9.51 a.m., Surathkal at 10.47 a.m. and Mangaluru Junction at 11.48 a.m., making it inconvenient for regular travellers.

Though the Ministry has told KRCL to implement the new timetable at an early convenient date, officials concerned appear not to have decided the date of implementation. A senior official told The Hindu that the headquarters will decide the date of implementation in consultation with the Southern Railway, that manages Mangaluru Railway Region.

No change in return trip

Meanwhile, neither the KRCL nor the Railway Ministry, has said anything about postponing the departure timing of Train No. 10108, Mangaluru Central-Madgaon MEMU Express from the present 3.30 p.m. to at least 4.30 p.m. The late departure would have helped regular commuters to avail its services after completing their day’s work, said patrons.