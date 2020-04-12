Railway isolation coaches ready for use: Kateel

The isolation beds in 32 railway coaches of Palghat Division of the Southern Railway are ready and it will be used only in case of exigency, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State Bharatiya Janata Party president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Sunday.

Speaking to press persons after inspecting 20 modified coaches at Mangaluru Central Railway Station, Mr. Kateel said that the Phalghat Division has modified 20 coaches in Mangaluru shed and while 12 coaches have been modified in Shoranur shed. The Railways has acted swiftly to complete the modification.

“We are in a position to handle any exigency arising out of COVID-19. These coaches can be used in the city or can be moved to neighbouring Kerala where there are more cases,” Mr. Kateel said.

Apart from catering to need of patients, the Railways has addressed the need of doctors and paramedical staff, he said.

Rakesh Kumar Meena, the Coach Depot Officer of Mangaluru Central Railway Station, said as per the stipulations the railways has removed the middle berth and prepared 16 isolation beds in each coach. Facility for mobile phone/laptop charging, space for keeping clothes and a bathroom was available in each coach.

Each rake will have a coach for lady paramedical staff and space for keeping oxygen cylinders, he said.