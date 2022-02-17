Railway bridge issue raised with CM, says Joshi

The Union Minister was addressing a public grievance redressal meeting at Alnavar

The Union Minister was addressing a public grievance redressal meeting at Alnavar

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the issue of resuming suspended works on railway bridges on Dharwad-Ramanagar stretch has been raised with the Chief Minister and the Additional Chief Secretary of the State.

Speaking at a public grievance redressal meeting at Alnavar Town Panchayat in Dharwad district on Thursday. Mr. Joshi said that the Chief Minister has been requested to discuss the issue during the Cabinet meeting to find a solution at the earliest.

The Union Minister asked the officials to take serious note of illegalities such as claiming crop loss compensation by paying crop insurance premium for government land. Already, such cases have been reported in Alnavar taluk and cases filed. The Joint Director of Agriculture and the Tahsildar should take strict action against such frauds, he said.

Mr. Joshi asked the officials to submit a detailed department-wise list of grievances to his office so that a joint meeting of Ministers, legislators and senior officials could be held to deliberate these issues. Those that could be resolved at the taluk and district level should be followed up by the local elected representatives, he said.

Post office

He assured the general public that a new post office will be set up in Alnavar and asked the authorities to ensure that the land earmarked for the post office is not encroached upon. “If you identify a suitable land, a library will be constructed at a cost of ₹25 lakh,” he said and asked the local representatives and officials to identify suitable land within a fortnight.

He asked the officials to take up development of four tanks in Alnavar taluk, including Hirekere, under AMRUT-2. On demands for special grants for roads and development of storm-water drain, he asked them to make use of the various development schemes of the Union Government.

Trains

Responding to the demand for resumption of passenger train services from Belagavi or Londa to Hubballi, Mr. Joshi promised to take up the issue with the Railway authorities.

Over 105 public grievances were heard during the programme and the authorities provided solutions to some.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that ₹2 crore grant will be provided for construction of a taluk stadium on five acres of land in Alnavar.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, President of Alanvar Town Panchayat Mangala Ravalappanavar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Vishwas Kumar, senior officials of various departments and elected representatives were present.