Railway Board has to decide resumption of Mangaluru-Miraj Mahalakshmi Express, says DRM

February 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The erstwhile Mangaluru Central-Miraj Mahalakshmi Daily Express and Mangaluru Central-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Navyug Weekly Express may be reintroduced anytime as the proposals are waiting Railway Board’s clearance, said Trilok Kothari, Southern Railway’s Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager.

He was responding to a question in this regard by Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee member from Mangaluru, G. Hanumanth Kamath, at the DRUCC meeting held in Palakkad on Thursday, February 9. While Mahalakshmi Express that was operational during the metre-gauge times was not reintroduced after the Mangaluru-Hassan gauge conversion, the Navyug Express that was cancelled during the COVID-19 too was not reintroduced.

Mr. Kamath also sought revision of timings of Train nos. 10107/108 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central-Madgaon MEMU Express to suit the requirements of daily passengers, including employees and those visiting hospitals. The train should reach Mangaluru Central by 10 a.m. and depart at 4.30 p.m., he said adding Southern Railway has already written to the Board seeking its permission to start Mangaluru Central-Madgaon MEMU at 3.30 p.m. instead of the present 2.45 p.m. Mr. Kothari said the proposal to start the service at 4.30 p.m. would be considered after two new platforms at Central were commissioned by next month-end.

When he highlighted the absence of electronic coach position display boards at Mangaluru Central, Mr. Kothar said work order was already issued to a contractor to install display boards on all five (including two new) platforms at the station. Also, an at-a-glance electronic display board to announce arrival and departure of trains would be installed at the main entry of Central. To his demand to provide additional automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) at the Central Station to issue unreserved tickets as the lone machine was insufficient, the DRM said three ATVMs were sanctioned for Central. They would be installed shortly, he added.

Mr. Kamath also demanded extension of Train Nos. 12133/134 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express, 16575/576 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly Gomateshwara Express and 0737/738 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special to Mangaluru Central. Mr. Kothari said the proposals would be considered once the new platforms were operational.

The DRM, however, said that it was not feasible to start/ terminate passenger service trains at Ullal Station as it has only two operational lines. He also said Train Nos. 12685/686 Chennai-Mangaluru Central-Chennai Superfast Express could not be extended to Murdeshwar due to operational constraints.

Mr. Kothari agreed to examine a suggestion from DRUCC member M. Ahmed Bava, representing Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to utilise Platforms 4 and 5 upon their commissioning to receive and dispatch South-bound trains and Platform 1 to Bengaluru and North-bound trains.