Railway activists’ forum opposes demand for diverting Mangaluru-Vijayapura train to run on Konkan railway route

December 27, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Paschima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivrudhi Samiiti, Mangaluru has opposed the demand of Uttara Kannada Member of Parliament Ananth Kumar Hegde to make Mangaluru-Hassan-Davanagere-Vijayapura train run between Subrahmanya and Vijayapura on Konkan Railway route via Mangaluru-Karwar-Madagon and Hubballi.

In his November 22 letter to the General Manager of the South Western Railway, Mr. Hegde demanded for diverting the train route. The MP said when diverted, the train will connect North Karnataka with the religious places namely Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Kollur, Udupi and Kukke Subrahmanya and also with the noted hospitals in the coastal belt.

Opposing it, the Samiti’s president Hanumanth Kamath in his letter to the General Manager of SWR, said the route on which Train No. 07377/78 Vijayapura special train is presently operating has made it convenient for those from Davangere, Arasikere and Hassan reach Mangaluru. This train has also been helpful for those from North Karnataka whose children study at institutions in Mangaluru, Puttur and Moodbidri. Pilgrims coming to Dharmastala and Kukke Subrahmanya make use of this train.

Following a letter by Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and seeing the good earnings and occupancy of the train, a recommendation has been made by the SWR for regularising the service of Vijayapura train “There is no rationale in diverting this train on the Konkan Railway route and deny existing users of convenient and connectivity,” he said.

Further, Mr. Hegde in his letter, further demanded re-introduction of Miraj-Mangaluru Mahalakshmi Express on the Konkan railway route. Seeking extension of Yeswantpur- Murudeshwar special train on both sides, Mr. Hegde asked for a new Karwar-Bengaluru-Tirupati train. The train 16595/96 Karwar-Bengaluru train should reach Bengaluru City railway station by 7 a.m. and depart at 7 p.m. and its timing in the Ghat section should not be altered, Mr. Hegde said.

Mr. Kamath said it is not reasonable to re-introduce Mahalakshmi Express on the Konkan Railway route as there is already “Purna Express” train operating between Pune and Ernakulam. The Purna Express can be made daily to meet the needs of people. The Mahalakshmi Express, he said, was popular train on the erstwhile meter gauge track on the Arasikere-Hassan-Mangaluru route. It should be restarted on the same route at it will connect Belagavi, Miraj and Dharwad residents with temple towns, and it should not be operated on the Konkan route, Mr. Kamath said.