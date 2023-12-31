GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railfans lament about poor service during return journey of Madgaon-Mangaluru Central VB

December 31, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Invitees and politicians who were guests for the inaugural run of the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Udupi on Saturday were served a sumptuous lunch onboard. .

The inaugural special train was packed to its capacity with the invitees and other ‘guests.’

As the train moved beyond Udupi after 1.30 p.m., the guests on board the inaugural special were not served any evening snacks. Though an abundant quantity of snacks were kept stuffed near doors, pantry operators told the guests that they were not meant for them. Yet, some guests, took snack packets kept in stacked boxes on the gangways while others remained hungry, said one of the guests on the train.

The train reached Madgaon, under Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., jurisdiction at around 4.30 p.m. It began the return trip at 5.10 p.m. To the further dismay of guests, the train manager rudely announced that dinner would not be served either. However, dinner was served at around 9.15 p.m. after the train left Udupi, where most of the passengers had disembarked.

Railfans who have often witnessed such inaugural runs were surprised at the treatment meted out to the guests on board the train. The service on board was very poor, they lamented.

Breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner are part of every Vande Bharat service. 

